Ambulance driver quarantined after exposure to COVID-19 positive truck driver

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A driver who transported a COVID-19 positive truck driver from Chanika border in Kisoro district to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has been quarantined after exposure.

The truck driver was transported to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for admission on Friday in a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UG5628M shortly after being intercepted at the Uganda-Rwanda of Chanika together with his turn boy.

The two, driving a truck registration number KBZ 857F were heading to Mombasa, Kenya from Rwanda. The turn boy is quarantined at St. Francis Hospital Mutorere in Kisoro.

But Kisoro District Health Officer Dr Stephen Nsabiyunva says that the driver got in close contact with the truck driver when his car tyre got a puncture while on the way to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, forcing him to open the behind cabin to get a spare. The driver narrates that the victim helped him to fix the spare tyre before proceeding with the journey.

Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Captain Peter Mugisha, who is also the head of the COVID-19 taskforce in the district says that on hearing the narration, they immediately sanitized the ambulance driver and quarantined him at St. Francis Hospital Mutorere.

Mugisha also says that samples will be collected from the driver after ten days and taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute for analysis. Mugisha however describes the ambulance driver as a hero for accepting to drive the vehicle without fear.

