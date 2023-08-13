Amazon warns workers staying away from office

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amazon staff in the US received a warning email from the firm for not spending enough time in the office after their attendance was tracked, BBC reported on Aug.11.

Some employees were told they were “not currently meeting our expectation of joining your colleagues in the office at least three days a week.” Amazon is not the first tech giant to depart from flexible working rules ushered in during the pandemic.

Disney has already done so and this week Zoom ordered staff to the office. Amazon’s office attendance mandate for American employees took effect in May and stipulates that they have to “badge in” to the office at least three days a week.

The email, sent this week and seen by the BBC, targeted employees who came into the office fewer than three days a week for five or more of the past eight weeks, or for three or more of the past four weeks.

It appeared to exacerbate existing tensions within the company, as some employees said they had received the email in error. Some Amazon employees in the US staged a walkout to protest the return-to-office push in June. They said morale at the company was at an “all-time low” due to a series of “short-sighted decisions” by leaders.