Amazon to cut another 9,000 jobs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Online retail giant Amazon plans to cut another 9,000 jobs as it seeks to save costs, the BBC reported on March 22.

The firm, which employs 1.5 million people worldwide, said the cuts would fall mainly in areas including cloud computing and advertising. It did not say which countries would be affected but said the positions would be closed in the next few weeks.

Boss Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” but it would be best for the company in the long term. The firm already axed 18,000 jobs in January.

Like many tech giants, Amazon saw sales boom during the pandemic when customers were stuck at home. But more recently its sales have slowed down as consumers spend less due to the cost of living crisis.

Other companies, including Google and Facebook-owner Meta, have been grappling with how to balance cost-cutting measures with the need to remain competitive. Last week Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs.