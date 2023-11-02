Alur King renews call to tarmac Nebbi-Goli-Paidha road

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The King of Alur Kingdom Phillip Rauni Olarker III has reminded the government to tarmac the 119km Nebbi-Goli-Paidha-Zombo-Zeu-Warr-Vurra road.

The King made the remarks during his 13th coronation anniversary at Alengo playground in Parombo town council Nebbi district.

During the 2010/2011 and 2015/2016 general election campaigns, President Yoweri Museveni pledged to tarmac the road.

Speaking to the State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, who represented the President, Phillip Rauni Olarker III noted that tarmacking of the road will bring about development and economic benefits for the people and the districts.

The Nebbi-Goli-Paidha-Warr-Vurra road is the major business route between West Nile Sub and the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC.

According to Olarker III, the road stretch has been a death trap for a long time, especially during the rainy season.

“Our pledges and promises should be fulfilled; our main roads need to be tarmacked, we don’t have many roads but the ones we have are very important to the livelihoods of the people of greater Nebbi.”Rauni III explained.

Last week, a group of youth in Zombo district threatened to stage a massive demonstration due to the failure to tarmac the road. The youths expressed frustration during a consultative meeting at the district headquarters, accusing the government of neglecting the rehabilitation and tarmacking of this crucial road and others in the area that are in a deplorable state.

But Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary General urged the people of Alur to be patient as the government mobilizes resources to work on the roads in the country.

“Feasibility studies and the architectural design of the 119kms Nebbi-Goli-Paidha-Zombo-Zeu-Warr-Vurra road have been completed and the government is mobilizing the funds,” Todwong explained.

***

URN