Alur King and UNFPA to fight teenage pregnancy

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alur Kingdom and United Nation Population Fund-UNFPA have signed a memorandum of understanding to fight rampant child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the kingdom.

The memorandum was signed between the Alur King, His Royal Highness Philip Rauni Olarker III and the country director of UNFPA Dr. Mary Utieno at Atyak Palace in Zombo district on Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

King Olarker III, disclosed that the kingdom has commenced sensitization of its subjects on the danger of teenage marriage in the three districts of Zombo, Nebbi and Pakwach.

The King cited activities like bicycle race, football competitions among others done to sensitize the masses on the dangers on the vice.

Alur kingdom has also with other partners like the MTN-Uganda, Plan international-Uganda, been building the capacity of the chiefs in the Kingdom to fight early marriages and teenage pregnancies with the aim of keeping the young people to complete primary and post primary studies.

Dr. Mary Utieno, the country director UNFPA promised that they will support the Alur Kingdom in order to continue the fight against gender based issues in the kingdom and support the kingdom’s effort to end child parents.

