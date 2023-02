Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Jessica Alupo has arrived in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia ahead of the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The Vice President will represent President Yoweri Museveni at this year’s summit which doubles as the launch of the 2023 global Humanitarian Overview.

The theme for this year is “Climate change and global food insecurity – key drivers of humanitarian needs”.