All set for Muhoozi Birthday Run

Rwandan President Paul Kagame expected to attend birthday celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | Ian Katusiime | Preparations are in high gear for First Son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday run slated for April 23. The run in celebration of Muhoozi’s 48th birthday will be flagged off at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds at 7am.

Muhoozi, the UPDF Commander of Land Forces, is expected to flag off the runners who are expected to hit 500 ahead of the main birthday celebrations to be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval later that day. The route of the run will be from Kololo Grounds to Acacia Avenue (Protea Hotel turn), to Lugogo Bypass and then to Kira Road round about. After, runners will connect to Mulago Roundabout through Old Kitante Road (Golf Course) back to Kololo through the main gate.

President Museveni will host a state banquet at State House Entebbe which Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to attend. Muhoozi fondly refers to President Kagame as “my uncle” on his Twitter account.

The run is being organized by Patriots Club, a group associated with Muhoozi and the NRM party. One of the organisers of the run, Emmanuel Gahigana, said Muhoozi confirmed to flag off the run.