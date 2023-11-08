All set for 3rd Non-Executive Directors Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) in the region will be celebrated at an awards ceremony set for Sheraton Hotel Kampala on the 23rd of November 2023.

This is the third edition of an event aimed primarily to honor the accomplishments of Non-Executive Directors who play a pivotal role in the daily success and growth of businesses across Uganda and the broader East African region.

The League of East African Directors (LEAD) in partnership with Ernst & Young, today launched the “Non-Executive Directors Awards” dubbed the NED Awards 2023. The theme this year is “Celebrating Excellence in Stewardship” and keynote speaker will be Batho Makhakhe, Partner People Advisory Services.

The awards will seek to recognize the role of NEDs in listed companies; private, public, and Not-for-Profit sectors; those whose wisdom and leadership have left an indelible mark over the years; plus highlight rising stars, and future leaders.

Speaking at the awards launch, CEO of LEAD Pheona Wall said: The NED awards serve as a foundational platform for Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) aspiring to secure more prominent board roles and offer them an opportunity for professional growth within the governance sector throughout East Africa.

“With a commitment to excellence, EY’s role as the Quality Assurance partner for the NED Awards is an embodiment of our dedication to maintaining the integrity and objectivity of the recognition process for outstanding non-executive directors,” said Sandra Nakibuule Batte, Associate Director at Ernst & Young.

Eunice Waweru- the Finance and Strategy Director-Uganda Breweries Limited concluded, “As UBL, we are proud and honored to be part of the 3rd NED Awards to recognize and honor all the non-executive directors whose contribution is key to ensuring sustainable business operations and overall performance”.