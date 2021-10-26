All Makerere University students to attend physical lectures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has backtracked on a directive that only science students should report for physical classes next month.

Last week, Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe said that in a bid to limit student numbers as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19, students studying humanities and non-practical science courses were to study online.

According to Nawangwe, only students studying science disciplines or courses will report to campus come November 1, while Arts students will continue learning online and only report to campus to do exams.

However, following protests from students, the university has released a circular making adjustments. All students irrespective of the course will report for physical lectures.

According to the guidelines issued by Alfred Masikye Namoah, the academic registrar Makerere University, finalists and other students will report for the first two weeks, followed by continuing students on November 27, 2021, for four weeks.

Last month, President Museveni said that institutions of higher education will reopen in November provided teachers, support staff and students above 18 are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Evans Mukisa, pursuing Bachelor in Social Works noted that hearing such a mention was a disappointment as he cannot perform at his best as a finalist reporting only to do exams.

Some parents were also concerned with the directive saying that it was unfair to their children.

David Isabirye, a parent at Makerere University noted that online learning increases costs for data. He also said that there is less or no learning as students are destructed.

Another parent also said that it is unfair since all students should be given equal attention and physical support from lecturers regardless of the course one is pursuing.

Schools and higher institutions of learning have been under lockdown since June this year following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

URN