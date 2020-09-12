All incumbent district chairpersons in Bugisu, Sebei defeated in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All district chairpersons in the Bugisu and Sebei sub regions lost the National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries held on Friday.

They include George William Wopuwa for Namisindwa district, Simon Peter Wananzofu from Bulambuli, Herbert Mulekwain Sironko and Christopher Songhar in Kapchorwa district, Paul Machinjaji in Kween and Micheal Chebet in Bukwo.

Wopuwa lost to Johnson Wakweka who polled 72,482 votes against his 43,408 votes, while Annet Nandudu emerged the winner in Bulambuli with 49,466 votes beating Simon Peter Wananzofu, the incumbent who polled 24,833 votes. In Sironko, Mulekwa lost to Alex Nabende Guga, a councillor for Masaba sub-county with 56,919 against 27,397 votes.

In Kapchorwa district, the incumbent Christopher Songhar lost to Everline Kubarika. Songher got 17,992 votes while Kubarika collected 18,815 votes and in Kween Paul Machinjaji got 6,328 votes and lost to Moses Yeko Celogoi who got 21, 294 votes. Julius Chelimo won the race in Bukwo with 12,245 votes to beat the incumbent Micheal Chebet who had 5,546 votes.

In Manafwa, Mbale and Bududa, the incumbent chairpersons who include John Musila, Benard Mujasi and Wilson Watila respectively abandoned the seats to contest for Parliamentary positions but they all lost their bids in the NRM primaries.

Now the race in Manafwa district was won by Kigai Kosea Kimono with 43,510 votes against his closet rival Nandudu Harriet who garnered 19,348. In Bududa district, Milton Kamoti Wasunguyi got 49,920 votes against the district speaker Geoffrey Natubu who got 25,209 votes while in Mbale Watenyli Masika won with 24,946 votes against the Mbale district vice chairperson Joram Mayatsa who got 23,062 votes.

Peter Wabuyi the Bulambuli district NRM elections officer described the elections as fair and peaceful compared to the primaries of 2015 where one of the registrars was killed by voters.

One of the voters in Bukwo district, Harison Simiyu said that voters decided to vote out the incumbent chairperson because he has been abetting corruption and selling jobs.

URN