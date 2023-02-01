Algeria, Senegal to clash in African Nations Championship final

Algiers, Algeria | Xinhua | Algeria and Senegal cruised their way through to the final of the 7th African Nations Championship on Tuesday after beating Niger and Madagascar respectively in the semifinals.

In front of their fans, the Desert Foxes did not find any problem securing their ticket to the final, as they thrashed Niger 5-0 in a one-way game held at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in the western province of Oran.

The competition’s leading scorer Aymen Mahious netted twice for Algeria, in addition to goals by Ayoub Abdellaoui and Soufiane Bayazid as well as an own goal by Niger.

Pape Diallo offered Senegal their sole goal to advance to the final on Saturday in the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Madagascar and Niger will contest for third place on Friday.

Tweets by CAF_Online