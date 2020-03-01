Ogwang, 24, a student with hearing impairment now seeing light at the end of the tunnel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alex Ogwang, 24, a student with hearing impairment is now seeing light at the end of the tunnel after attaining sufficient marks to secure him government sponsorship on the affirmative slot for students like him. Ogwang dropped out of Kyambogo University in second year in 2017 where he was pursuing a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemical Engineering course because of tuition problems.

He decided to seat Uganda Advanced Certification Education-UACE exams last year and enrolled at Wakiso Secondary School for the deaf were he offered Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer-PCM/ICT. URN decided to track down Ogwang following the release of UACE results and found him busy at a construction site at Wakiso Secondary School for the deaf where he stayed after examination to earn money that could help him to meet his needs.

Ogwang scored 12 points similar to what he obtained in his first sitting. However, Ogwanga failed to secure government scholarship due to the fact that by the time of filling the Public University Joint Admission Board-PUJAB forms he hadn’t secured an audiogram, which could prove his deafness.

“I have made it, God is great. He hasn’t forsaken me,” Ogwang signaled through an interpreter, Stella Nantongo. Clad in an orange reflector jacket with a matching safety helmet and sweat running on his face, Ogwang knelt to the ground and praised the lord while facing the sky. His colleagues lifted him off the ground while celebrating his victory.

Charles Owilli Adur, Deputy Head teacher Wakiso Secondary School, who also has a hearing impairment, observes that from day one Ogwang was determined as he was focused on his lifelong desire of attaining university education. “For a special needs student to break all the barriers this is great news. Ogwang’s case is also is so special and rare. Not many deaf students opt for sciences. Indeed, he has been the only one offering science at this level in our school in a very long time,” Adur said.

Ogwang notes that he would like to take on any engineering course the university will offer him. He says despite his impairment; he can make an impact on society. Ogwang was among the eight students that sat UACE at one of the only two Secondary schools for students with hearing impairments. The other school is in Mbale district.

All the students at Ogwanga’s center passed. Three other students including Caroline Namala, Sharon Namagada and Joyce Nakijoba passed with the required points for affirmative action to acquire government sponsorship. Even the four candidates fail to get government sponsorship; they can still enroll in university on private sponsorship.

Francis Basimake, the Director of Studies Wakiso Secondary School notes that delivering scientific concepts to hearing-impaired students is not a simple task. He however, the students will start shining with the some reforms in the curriculum focusing on practical lessons.

URN