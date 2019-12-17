Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store set to reward 2019 best performers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Comedy Store Uganda is set hold the the first ever awards, to recognize 2019’s exceptional comedians.

Alex Muhangi, the proprietor of Comedy Store Uganda confirmed the awards for the the best comedians and groups for the year 2019, saying they want the audience to nominate their favorites via social media by midnight today (Tuesday).

The five sections to be voted for are Best comedian, Best Duo, Best Comedy Group, Best Upcoming Comedians, Fans’ choice.

Nominations have been ongoing and winners will be announced and awarded during the last show of the year, this Thursday – Dec.19.

Paul Ampurire, the head of public relations for the show said that the idea behind the maiden Comedy Store Awards is to recognize the individuals or groups who have done exceptional work in Uganda’s comedy industry, for their creativity and handwork.

“The popularity that comedy as an aspect of entertainment enjoys currently is largely due to the work these individuals have put in. This recognition also serves to motivate the comedians to put in 100% as they create,” Ampurire said.

Comedy Store was created to give a platform to rising comedians as well as enable the established comedians to thrive.

The entertainment show happens a few kilometers out of Kampala City Centre, at Uganda Manufacturers Association grounds in Lugogo.

Muhangi has personally been involved in bringing international artists to perform at some shows as one way of making fans love the event but also relax and have joy with family and friends.

He says that fans of the show should expect more good entertainment in the 2020.