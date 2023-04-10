Alebtong grain millers risk closure for failing to meet standards

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Grain millers in Alebtong are at risk of being closed down for failing to comply with the standards set by the Uganda Bureau of Standards (UNBS). Last year, during a standard-compliance enforcement activity, a number of mills in the district were closed down after it was discovered that they did not meet the required standards and certification.

According to UNBS Senior Public Relations Officer Barbara Kamusiime, millers are expected to register and certify their milling factories, construct a well-established premise for milling, ensure quality packaging of products, and have proper milling machines before they start operating.

Kamusiime added that the UNBS is now sensitizing the millers before the next enforcement activity to ensure that they comply with the set standards.

However, millers argue that the requirements are unfair because most of them have little capital, thus producing at a small rate, and other challenges such as poor power connectivity also affect their operation. Kennedy Olet, the Managing Director of Broadlink Uganda Limited, a maize milling company, blamed farmers for selling poor-quality grains, which affects the quality of the flour and doesn’t meet the recommended UNBS standards.

Abdulla Ameto, from Angetta Rice Growers Group in Angetta Parish, Angetta sub-county, says due to little capital, their mill produces low-quality products, which do not meet the UNBS standards, thus risking closure. He added that at times their production is low due to power shortages, which forces him to buy machines annually.

Meanwhile, Habib Abubakar, the Deputy Chief Administration Officer Alebtong District, advised the millers to adhere to the UNBS standards if they want to remain in business.

In 2021, UNBS launched a standard-compliance enforcement activity in which it closed down 25 maize mills in Lira City.

