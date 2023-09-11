AKENA: UPC ready to change Uganda’s leadership

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jimmy Patrick Akena, the President of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), has announced his intention to bring about a change in the top leadership of the country. He made this announcement during a mobilization drive held at Apac Boma Ground in Apac municipality over the weekend.

Akena, who represents Lira East City Division in parliament, is the son of the late Apollo Milton Obote, who played a pivotal role in Uganda’s journey to independence. Obote was the country’s first Prime Minister and later President.

Responding to calls from his supporters to contest the Presidency in the upcoming 2026 elections, Akena expressed his readiness for the forthcoming challenge.

However, he emphasized the critical need for unity within the party and across Uganda as a whole. Akena stressed that UPC leaders must work together cohesively to achieve their collective goals and be prepared for the change they are advocating.

Akena used the recent Oyam North by-election as an illustrative example, urging his constituents to recognize that winning elections hinges on active participation at the polling station.

He also issued a stern warning to political leaders, cautioning them against pursuing power for personal gain instead of prioritizing the welfare of the people. He emphasized the importance of servant leadership, placing the interests of the populace at the forefront.

Chris Ongom, the UPC Regional Voice, echoed Akena’s sentiments, calling on all party leaders to resolve internal disputes among party members in preparation for the upcoming elections.

In a show of strong support earlier in the day, various UPC leaders encouraged their party President to vie for the Presidency. They asserted that Uganda has lost the glory achieved during UPC’s leadership under the late Apollo Milton Obote and that only the UPC party can restore stability and progress in the country.

David Kennedy Odongo, the Alebtong district chairperson, also rallied Ugandans to vote for UPC during the 2026 General Elections, emphasizing that it presents a better way forward.

Akena’s arrival at Apac municipality was marked by a grand procession of hundreds of supporters, commencing from Kungu Ferry. Along the way, he paid his respects at his father’s grave, connecting with supporters at various stopovers.

