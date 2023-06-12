AKDN COVID-19 support impacted 10million people in E. Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 10 million people across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique have been impacted by the 9.4 million euros funding through the Aga Khan Development Network Eastern Africa Regional COVID-19 Response Programme that is set to officially come to an end in June 2023.

The project, which was officially launched in December 2020 and jointly funded by the European Union (6.2 million euros) and Aga Khan Foundation (3.2 million euros) sought to improve systemic, gender-sensitive responses to overcome the health, economic, and social vulnerabilities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Eastern Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Mozambique).

This objective was achieved through a three-pronged, systemic approach; overcoming vulnerabilities among target communities, enhancing their capacity to cope with the impact of COVID-19, and improving health delivery systems.

The programme supported 25 public healthcare facilities across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique by building capacity of more than 1500 healthcare staff, supplying hospital equipment and PPEs, and improving existing infrastructure, including digital health platforms.