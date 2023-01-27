Ajax fire coach Schreuder after seven winless matches

Hague, Netherlands | Xinhua | Ajax have parted ways with head coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw against FC Volendam on Thursday night.

Fans called for the departure of Schreuder before, during and after the match against Volendam at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Damon Mirani put the visitors ahead, while an equalizer by Mohammed Kudus could not prevent Ajax from going winless for the seventh Eredivisie match in a row, equaling an unwanted record from 1962, 1964 and 1965.

After the match, general director Edwin van der Sar was the only club representative to talk to the press, and announced Schreuder’s departure. Assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach has also left the club.

“This is a painful decision, but it’s necessary,” Van der Sar stated. “Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide.”

50-year-old Schreuder joined Ajax last summer as Erik ten Hag’s successor. Under his lead, Ajax were eliminated in group phase of the UEFA Champions League, and currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie.

