Airtel Uganda unveils 5G Network with a promise to transform productivity in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda’s First 5G Network has demonstrated 5G’s potential to foster digital inclusion and connectivity in Uganda. This was during a 5G showcase event held at Kampala Serena Hotel Monday night.

Airtel Uganda unveiled one of its industry firsts, the 5G network, ushering in a new era of connectivity and innovation for the country. The Telecom giant indicated in February 2023, it was 5G ready and had applied for the required spectrum to start rolling out the revolutionary technology. 11 sites were tested in Kampala in ahead of the official launch.

5G is the 5th generation mobile network that enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices at very high speeds. It delivers higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

5G can support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometre compared to 4G which can only support up to 100,000 connected devices in a similar area. This makes 5G the suitable network over which remote teams can collaborate to undertake tasks like surgery, shared online school classes, farmers can share live video farming tips, engineering tasks over video and stream gaming and other entertainment experiences.

Airtel Uganda MD Manoj Murali said, “Our 5G network is not just a technological advancement, it’s a catalyst for progress, an enabler of dreams, and a testament to our commitment to bring the world closer.”

He added, “We strongly believe that by the end of the year, we will have covered many more sites, especially in the cities. We will have transformed the way people, communities and businesses experience high-speed broadband internet. 5G has a good potential to transform services like e-learning, telemedicine, manufacturing and commercial agriculture. We are here to provide ‘A Reason to Imagine’ and through this transformation, we will foster socio-economic growth.”

Airtel Uganda started deployment of 5G with Bulange, Mengo ahead of the Kabaka’s 30th Coronation Anniversary. Other site that was activated was Speak Apartments with other sites such as Parliament Avenue, Fairway Avenue, and Crested Towers to be activated in due course.

Customers with 5G compatible devices can now enjoy the 5G experience. All other 2500 Airtel sites across the country shall be deployed on a site-by-site basis. A list of roll out plans shall be communicated on the Airtel Website and social media.

5G is admired for its immense applications in Home broad band activities like gaming, virtual reality, and other entertainment. In Manufacturing, commercial agriculture, smart grids, 5G is useful for condition monitoring and other industrial applications.

Uganda's First 5G Network is here, experience Airtel 5G https://t.co/9puy4xzKZE — Airtel Uganda (@Airtel_Ug) August 7, 2023

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi noted, “We congratulate Airtel Uganda for this achievement which will support Techpreneurs in the various sectors to enhance their operations by utilising the new technology we have witnessed today.”

“The introduction of the 5G Network aligns with the Ministry and Governments agenda of empowering Ugandans so as to achieve the goals of universal inclusion, sustainable development, economic progress and poverty eradication through digital innovation combining initiatives across multiple sectors,” Dr. Baryomunsi concluded.

Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo applauded Airtel Uganda for launching the 5G Network in Uganda and encouraged the public to harness the new technology to carry the country forward because digital is for everybody.

She said, “Airtel introduced the Voice over LTE to ensure better quality of calls and now the data. The Airtel MD, Manoj has done a good job in explaining opportunities in agriculture, education, health, business, and banking, among other sectors since these are used cases for everybody and can be leveraged for the country’s development.”

With its high-speed and low-latency capabilities, 5G can enhance telemedicine, enable real-time remote control of machinery, smart e-learning, and overall provides the foundation for transformative advancements that can drive economic growth and improve quality of life.