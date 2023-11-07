Airtel Uganda partners with EasyBuy to scale up smartphone penetration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has partnered with EASYBUY (Dexinte Finance Limited), a renowned brand for making devices easily accessible through the Buy Now, Pay Later method, in a significant step to scale up smartphone penetration in the country.

Carol Asio, Head of Retail at Airtel Uganda said, “With the launch of this innovative partnership between Airtel Uganda and EASYBUY, we are setting in motion a product that will make smartphone ownership more accessible than ever.

This partnership means we are not just a telecommunications company, but a force dedicated to breaking down the barriers that limit the opportunities for Ugandans to connect, learn, and thrive in the digital age.” EASYBUY will now be available at Airtel Uganda outlets in all townships across the country.

According to the UCC 3Q Market Performance Report FY 2022/2023, internet subscriptions experienced significant growth, adding 1.2 million new internet subscriptions and reaching a total of 27 million which marked the second consecutive quarter of positive growth. These statistics indicate the need to create accessible means of smartphone access to meet the ever-growing demand from users.