Airtel Uganda boss promises more support to Uganda’s film actors   

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | Airtel Uganda – A Reason To Imagine has pledged more support to Uganda’s Film industry through the annual Uganda Film Festival. The Uganda Film Festival is an annual celebration of Uganda’s best talent in the film Industry where leading actors, actresses, film directors, scriptwriters and other creatives are recognized for their outstanding role in the development of the film entertainment industry.

The pledge was made at the recently held 2023 Uganda Film Festival in Kampala, hosted by Uganda Communication Commission, MultiChoice Uganda, among other partners under the theme “Celebrating 10 years of harnessing the potential of the Creative Industry.”

During the Film Festival, organized by the Uganda Communications Commission, various activities are carried out to showcase the Ugandan talent in the film exhibition market, film training, film forums & workshops, film screenings, and an awards gala night.

Amit Kapur, the chief commercial officer at Airtel Uganda said, “Our promise to support Uganda’s Creative Industry is in line our sustainability agenda of transforming lives. Film is one of those ways through which young people are given A Reason to Imagine their dreams, possibilities, solutions to change their lives. Airtel Uganda will continue to provide support to realize such dreams.”

Several actors were awarded with cash and plaques during the event.