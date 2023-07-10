Airtel outs new call service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On July 7 Airtel Uganda, introduced VoLTE (Voice over LTE) on its 5G-Ready Network. With the launch of VoLTE, all Airtel customers, with compatible devices, can make clear calls on the 4G network because the call traffic is carried on the LTE network infrastructure, executvies said.

VoLTE automatically enables High Definition for a clearer voice call experience with the same call rate as normal calls. “We continue to challenge ourselves, and innovate,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali. “VoLTE is an innovation that will allow our customers to make and receive high-quality voice calls without any disruption to their 4G (LTE) browsing experiences,” he added.

Users can experience this technology once they have a VoLTE-enabled handset and a 4G Sim Card. The user needs to update their mobile device operating system (OS) to enable VoLTE.

Once the user’s device is VoLTE enabled they will experience; HD Voice Calls, crystal clear conversations as if efficient multi-tasking, and improved call setup.

In May, the telco announced a brand’s new theme, A Reason to Imagine which is aimed at giving its customers an opportunity to do more by harnessing their potential and delivering relevant solutions that enhance their communication using voice, data, and other services offered.