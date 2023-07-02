Airtel Mobile Commerce partners with UNCDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Mobile Commerce launch Uganda Limited (AMCUL) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have announced the launch of an open application programming interface (API) initiative that will grant innovators easy and secure online access to integrate their businesses with Airtel Money services, making it easier for them to offer payment services to various value chains.

The launch of this open APIs initiative is part of AMCUL’s mandate aimed at driving financial inclusion through the provision of digital financial services, without differentiation. It is part of Airtel Africa’s commitment to transforming Lives.

An API enables different systems to communicate to one another effectively, easing business processes and service delivery.

In Uganda today, the vast majority of APIs are private and only available to third parties at exorbitant costs. By opening their APIs to third party innovators, AMCUL will offer services that can enable merchants to transact with respective customers in a safe, instant, and secure way, according to AMCUL Managing Director Japhet Aritho.