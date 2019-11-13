Air cargo wants UGX 37 Bn to repair aircraft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Air Cargo Corporation-UACC has reminded Parliament that it requires US$ 10 million (approximately Shillings 36.9 billion) to repair one of the two C130 air crafts, which has been grounded since 2014.

The UACC Board Chairperson, Capt. John Emily Otekat made the request during an interface with Defense and Internal Affairs Committee of parliament on Tuesday. He explained that the Hercules C-130 alias Silver lady was grounded after Civil Aviation Authority revoked UACC’s Air Operation License.

The air craft has remained grounded despite the fact that Uganda Air Cargo Corporation resumed operations in 2016. Otekat also disclosed that the cost of repairing the air craft has risen over the last five years from US $2 million to US$10 million warning that it could increase further if money isn’t provided soon.

Founded in 1994, Uganda Air Cargo is a government entity that is supervised by the Defense and Veteran Affairs Ministry. It provides travel bureau, air charter and cargo transport services

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF and other agencies use its services for mainly airlifting in critical rescue missions as well as troop rotation to Mogadishu, Somalia among other destinations within the region.

However, Oketat says that the corporation has lost out on big opportunities because of a single aircraft and inadequate equipment as well as limited running capital to for instance purchase fuel for emergencies and airlifting.

The corporation had four aircrafts- two C-130 from the United States of America and two Y-12 aircraft it purchased from China in 2008. Otekat asked the committee to consider UACC’s request for additional US$ 10 Million to repair the grounded air craft.

He said UACC’s capacity and reliability has been affected due to the lack of a backup aircraft, adding that once Silver lady is repaired, UN could hire its air crafts to transport more supplies and AMISON troops to Somalia, South Sudan and Mogadishu. Currently, 80 percent of the UN’s air service providers are foreign companies.

Otekat says that the corporation has the ability to generate more revenue, because of its ten year record whereby its profit grew from Shillings 15 billion in 2007 to Shillings 148 billion in 2017.

UACC is mandated by the UACC Act, 1994 to establish, provide, develop and operate safe, efficient, adequate, and economical and properly coordinated air transport services.

Otekat says that while the Act also provides among others that government should fund the corporation, this has not been done for the past 20 years.

The committee chairperson, Doreen Amule asked the Defense Minister, Adolf Mwesige to explain why UACC hasn’t been given the necessary financial support or even the green light to borrow so as to carry out the repairs. Mwesige explained that capitalization of UACC with Shillings 38 billion was among the unfunded priorities of the Ministry in the 2019/2020 financial year budget.

While Parliament appropriated Shillings 3.3 trillion to the Defense ministry, Mwesige explained that Parliament didn’t approve the UACC capitalization request due to the need to prioritise infrastructure development among other key government priorities.

Mwesige added that his ministry is constrained by the fact that the government has resolved to minimize borrowing because of Uganda’s debt to GDP ratio that is at 43 percent. Amule, who is also Amolatar Woman MP, castigated the ministry officials on lack of political will towards supporting UACC, which generates huge income.

The Defense Ministry, Permanent Secretary, Rosette Byengoma, said she has since submitted a supplementary request to the Finance ministry for UACC to repair its aircraft. She however, said the ministry is yet to respond to the request.

*****

URN