Aine Kaguta, Kawooya win NRM residual primaries in Sembabule

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Godfrey Aine Kaguta, the younger brother to President Yoweri Museveni’s and Anifa Kawooya Bangirana have won National Resistance Movement party primaries in Sembabule district.

The duo were declared winners of the NRM parliamentary flag bearers elections for Mawogola North and West constituencies respectively after polls held today.

George William Katokoozi, the NRM elections registrar for Sembabule declared Kaguta aka Sodo the winner with a total of 17, 343 votes beating Shartsi Musherure Kuteesa who polled 16,104 votes and Salim Kisekka who emerged last with 4,274 votes

Katokoozi has also declared Anita Kawooya the NRM parliamentary flag bearer for Mawogola West constituency after defeating Joseph Ssekabiito with 15.923 votes against 13,143 votes. The two were competing for the party flag in a newly created constituency that was approved by parliamentary in July.

Anifa Kawooya is the incumbent Sembabule woman MP while Ssekabiito is also the MP for Mawogola county constituency.

On the hand Mary Begumisa was also declared flag bearer for the Sembabule Woman MP race after defeating her three competitors, Jovanice Twongyeirwe and Phoebe Arinaitwe.

Begumisa scored 73,940 votes Twongyeirwe got 16, 448 votes while Arinaitwe garnered 11,011 votes.

