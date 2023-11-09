AgricTech startup Axiom Zorn wins at a Fintech Summit in Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia | THE INDEPENDENT | Axiom Zorn, an AgriTech startup also dealing with Information Synergy, Data Mastery, and Credit Scoring to transform Agriculture, Health, and Education for last mile users in Uganda has emerged victorious at the Alpha Pitch Competition held recently at the 10th Africa Fintech Summit in Lusaka, Zambia.

The competition, known for its enthusiasm in the Startup ecosystem is a showcase of 15 groundbreaking solutions by fintech startups and offers an unparalleled opportunity for budding companies to gain recognition, secure investment, and advance their mission to enhance financial inclusion in Africa.

The Alpha Pitch Competition was a cornerstone activity at the Africa Fintech Summit, providing a prestigious platform for solution providers to present their cutting-edge innovations.

Participating startups were evaluated by a panel of seasoned judges, industry experts, and potential investors, competing for substantial cash prizes and the coveted title of Alpha Pitch Competition Winner.

Carol Kakooza Kyazze, co-founder of Axiom Zorn, expressed her gratitude for the award, saying winning the Alpha Pitch Competition is a significant milestone for Axiom Zorn.

“This recognition not only validates our commitment to financial inclusion but also provides the means to amplify our impact. We are excited about the opportunities this prize will bring, and we look forward to continuing our journey of transformation in the fintech ecosystem.”

Allen Najjuko, Partner Success Manager at Innovation Village, noted that Axiom Zorn’s success is a testament to the remarkable talent and innovation within Uganda’s fintech community. “We are immensely proud of our partnership with Axiom Zorn under the Digital Economy Program and are excited to see them grow and continue their mission of serving last-mile users.”

One of the major solutions that the company has on the market is called ‘Digital Agricultural Reference Bureau (DARB), an ICT-powered platform that connects agricultural sector players with banks, insurers, and government to improve agriculture production and related activities.

Axiom Zorn’s victory at the Alpha Pitch Competition underscores the dynamic potential of startups dedicated to serving the last-mile user and driving financial inclusion locally and in Africa.

It sets a powerful example for emerging fintech enterprises, demonstrating that innovation and dedication can lead to recognition and support within the fintech ecosystem.

As the fintech landscape continues to evolve, initiatives like the Alpha Pitch Competition play a pivotal role in catalyzing change and promoting the growth of innovative solutions that make a difference in the lives of the underserved and contribute to the overall advancement of the fintech ecosystem in Africa.