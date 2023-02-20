AGAGO: Three arrested for killing UPDF soldiers

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of four soldiers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF in Agago district.

The soldiers were killed in two separate attacks last month, from Paimol and Omiya Pachwa sub-counties in Agago district, by suspected cattle rustlers from Karamoja sub-region.

Capt. Amos Nsamba, the spokesperson of the UPDF 5th Division in Agago, said the three were arrested yesterday when they turned up among other locals in Dam Lungor in Agago district, to identify over 2,700 cattle recovered after raids.

Nsamba said the suspects claimed some animals which the UPDF recovered on the days that the soldiers were killed. According to Nsamba, the UPDF marked the animals recovered that day, to be able to get the suspects who killed the soldiers.

Nsamba identified the suspects as Alepa Lokilet, 42, Lokongo Koriakwang, 25, and Loteyo Apangera, 20, all from Kotido district. He added that the suspects are still at Labwordwong barracks for preliminary investigations and will be handed over to police as the law demands.

Nsamba revealed that they have also recovered three of the four guns that were stolen when the soldiers were killed.

Nsamba said despite the loss of members of the force, they will continue to protect the civilians but urged them to take extra caution during the dry season when the raiders come to the districts on the pretext of looking for pasture.

