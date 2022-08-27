Agago residents protest delayed connection to national grid

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Geregere trading centre in Tenge parish, Agago district are protesting the delayed reconnection of their area to the national power grid by the Pader Abim Community Multipurpose Electric Cooperative Society (PACMECS).

The angry residents through the Geregere Community Association have petitioned the Energy Ministry, Rural Electrification Agency, and the management of PACMECs.

The Chairperson of Geregere Community Association Charles Lwanga Obwona says that ever since their transformer blew in October 2020, their repeated pleas for interventions to the relevant authorities have since been in vain. Obwona says the situation has brought untold suffering and losses to over 60 households and 50 businesses including salons, barber shops, bars, welding plants, grind milling machines, and computer secretarial services that rely on power to operate.

The Geregere Central village LCI chairperson Godfrey Otto Kilama says that Geregere sub county headquarters, Geregere Health Centre III, and Geregere Primary School have all been affected by the blackout.

Kilama says that the local residents have no option but to spend additional costs on transport to the neighboring trading centers of Lira Palwo and Opota to access services powered by electricity.

Kilama says that criminals have taken advantage of the blackout to break into people’s houses and shops.

The Customer and Information Officer at PACMECs Acan Stella Otto says that they have made an assessment and a report sent to the Rural Electrification Agency that is yet to supply the required transformers for subsequent installation.

*****

URN