Agago livestock farmers flee to Pader in fear of Karamojong cattle raids

Agago , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of livestock farmers in Agago District have been forced to migrate to Pader following persistent cross-border attacks by suspected armed Karamojong cattle rustlers.

Robert Okidi, the LCIII Chairperson of Ajali Sub-County in Agago district, said the livestock farmers have in the last four days been migrating with their goats, sheep, and cows.

Okidi estimates that more than 100 animals have been moved to Pader.

According to Okidi, the rustlers move in groups of between two to four, which makes it hard for them to be pursued. He added that there is a stretch of land where the rustlers hide because there is no security personnel deployed in the area.

Paul Okwera, a livestock farmer in Olung Parish, Lokole Sub-County who lost 16 of his eighteen heads of cattle to the Karamojong last year, said the farmers are frustrated.

Okwera said the cattle owners who had kept over 400 cattle in four different communal kraals have decided to shift them to Pader because of a lack of security.

Charles Ocaya, another livestock farmer in Adilang Town Council, said more livestock farmers left Adilang Sub-County on Monday, in fear of attacks by the raiders.

Susan Moro Akot, the Deputy RDC of Agago District believes that the cattle raiders are persistent in their attacks because the livestock owners have removed their animals from communal kraals that are protected by security personnel.

Akot asked the leaders of the affected sub-counties to do a livestock census to determine how many communal kraals are needed to keep the animals, for easy deployment of security.

Capt. Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division Spokesperson believes that the livestock farmers are being influenced to migrate because of the several exaggerated information being shared on social media.

Nsamba appealed to cultural and local government leaders to join the army in giving confidence to the people, by communicating clearly.

Nsamba said the army is committed to continuing with their operations to protect the locals and their property.

He revealed that following complaints by the locals, they have more soldiers in areas suggested by the locals, but said they could not disclose when and how many have been deployed as the community demands.

The most affected sub-counties are those bordering the Karamoja sub-region such as; Lira Kato, Kuywee, Ajali, Adilang, Lapono, Paimol, Laperebong, and Omiya Pachua.

Kite Okidi, the LCIII Chairperson of Lira Kato Sub-county said Since 2021, at least 1,049 cattle, 2614 goats, and eight donkeys have been raided from eight sub-counties in Agago district, and none has been recovered.

An estimated 24 people have been killed and 34 injured by the Karamojong warriors in the same period.

URN