AGAGO: Leaders reject poor quality cattle

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Agago District on Friday rejected 60 heads of substandard cattle procured for farmers.

The animals were procured by Gwok Dogi Company Limited and were to be given to farmers who experienced unfavorable weather conditions in the district.

However, district leaders who were on a two-day monitoring of government projects and supplies since the financial year 2022/2023 is closing, declined to receive the animals.

Robert Kenny Okwera, the acting District Veterinary Office, said the committee of production had budgeted for the procurement of 60 local bulls for oxen traction, but the contractor did not fulfill the recommended specifications.

Okwera explained that they specified that the animals should be at least three years and weigh 150 kilograms, with no damage on the legs, nose, or eyes, but those supplied were not worth the money and weighed below 100 kilograms.

Okwera revealed that when the contract was awarded to the company, the production and sector committee of production recommended that due to the contractor’s past performance, he should be accompanied by a technical person, however, the supplier did not follow the recommendation.

He says that last week, he was contacted by the supplier that 30 of the total number of animals were already in the district, and on seeing them, they were undersized and gave the specifications again, which were flouted.

Stanley Odong, councilor representing Wol sub-county, said the council approved 60 million shillings for 60 quality bulls at one million shillings each, but the animals supplied are commensurate with 200,000 shillings each.

Odong said last financial year, the company was advised to improve on their performance, but they haven’t, adding that if the company does buy the specified animals and apologize, they will be blacklisted.

Samuel Kitang the Agago District Speaker, advised the beneficiaries of the animals to be patient and wait for the recommended animals to get the best of the animals within a short time.

Emmanuel Olum, a representative of Gwok Dogi Company Limited, said it was not easy to choose the quality animals, because the DVO was always busy and didn’t have time to approve the animals from the market.

Anna Grace Apio, the Secretary of Education who represented the district chairperson said the district has encountered many challenges in procurement, which has led to billions of money returned to the treasury every financial year.

Apio appealed to the suppliers to improve their standard of service delivery to eradicate poverty among vulnerable households.

*****

URN