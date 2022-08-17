Agago farmers demand fast maturing seeds

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Geregere sub county in Agago district are appealing for fast-maturing seedlings to plant during this rainy period.

Agago district lies in the northern and northeastern parts of the country which experienced severe drought in the first season, resulting in mass crop failures and acute food shortage. The situation was worsened by hailstones and marauding elephants and buffalos that destroyed hundreds of acres of crops in June.

The district chairperson Leonard Ojok says thatmore than 20 people have died of hunger-related complications in the district as a result of the food crisis. He also estimates that at least 1,027 households in the district are starving.

Jennifer Atimango, a resident of Yenglemi village in Geregere sub county, said her 80-year-old neighbour died of starvation because there was no one to support her since everyone is struggling to put food on their table. Nine people in the sub county have lost their lives in the past month.

Evaristo Ojok, a resident of Kutaka said the prolonged dry spell destroyed their cassava, potatoes and maize crops. However, when the rains returned mid-last July, many farmers sighed with relief, but only for a short time, because their harvests which could have provided seeds for this season failed.

Ojok appealed to the government to provide maize, potatoes, cassava, and other fast-maturing seeds for the farmers to enable them to take advantage of the current rains.

Martin Odoch, the Chairman of Geregere sub county confirmed that eight people died at the end of July and another died on Monday. Odoch reveals that the deaths were recorded in the parishes of Bar-Adanga, Olupe, Latinling and Tenge. They included a child of three years and adults between 40-80 years.

Area Members of Parliament have also requested the government to distribute seeds to the famine-stricken areas. While raising a matter of national importance in Parliament, Kilak North County MP Anthony Akol said that the dry spell left Ugandans without seeds, despite the current rain. Akol cited Agago as one of the most affected.

URN