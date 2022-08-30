Agago district rejects 200 beehives

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Agago district has rejected 200 bee hives on grounds that they were procured in disregard of the formal procurement process. The beehives were reportedly dumped at the district headquarters two weeks ago by the supplier without the knowledge and approval of the receiving committee or district leaders.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, the Production, Natural Resources and Marketing Committee earmarked Shillings 40 million for the procurement of modern beehives for a selected group of beneficiaries to help them improve their livelihood and control malnutrition.

However, the committee realized that District Production Officer connived with the supplier, who bought and dumped the local bee hives at the district headquarters. Churchill Olal, the Agago District Natural Resources Officer, said they have rejected the beehives because all the procurement processes were flawed.

Olal revealed that because of the anomalies in the procurement of the beehives, both the District Procurement Officer, Geoffrey Opoka, and the District Production Officer, Samuel Okello, have been interdicted.

Denish Bua, the chairperson of the committee, said the supplier was not approved by the district subject matter specialist.

On August 18th, 2022, Stephen Oloya, the Agago Chief Administrative Officer directed the production officer to remove the beehives, saying they were purchased without approval.

Last year, the Agago district LC V chairperson, Leonard Ojok, cautioned the contract committee against the rampant irregularities in the procurement department, saying it was creating gaps in timely and quality service delivery.

