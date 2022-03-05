Agago begins construction of Gen Paul Lokech memorial stadium

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Agago District Local Government has launched the construction of Gen Paul Lokech Memorial Stadium, starting with site clearing.

Recently, Gulu Archdiocese offered 8 acres of land in Ajali Ayena Primary School in Agago Town Council, for the construction of Gen Lokech Memorial Stadium, to keep the memory of the late Deputy Inspector of Police alive.

Andrew Akera, the Agago District Physical Planner who is also the focal coordinator of the stadium construction project, says the bush clearing of the stadium site will take three days followed by ground leveling of the pitch, planting the lawn, and opening at least one major road.

Akera says they will also clear the bush for the opening of one major road leading to the stadium, and continue upgrading it in phases because they don’t have enough money for the project.

Akera says at the moment, they only have the site outlay plan, showing how the land will be used.

According to the site outlay plan, the land will be used to build a parking yard for 100 vehicles, a pavilion, a running track, a football pitch, a netball court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, a volleyball court, and a monument for Paul Lokech among others.

Akera says they will come up with the total cost of the construction after consultations with experts and agreement by the physical planning committee.

Moris Ocana, the vice-chairperson of Agago district adds that the bush clearing will involve clearing all the trees in the stadium area and planting new ones to conserve the environment.

Ocana appeals to the community members to be patient because the stadium project is big and will not be completed in only one financial year.

Ocana requests any willing bodies throughout the country, to offer financial support to ensure that the endeavor to set up a stadium in honor of Gen. Lokech yields good results.

Ocana says they also plan to open a security road from Adilang sub-county in Agago district, connecting to Orom sub-county in Kitgum district in memory of Gen. Lokech.

Last month, the district vice-chairperson said the district had given 20 million shillings to start clearing the area for the stadium, drawing a master plan and goal posts for the stadium.

*****

URN