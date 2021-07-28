Agago acting DPC accused of selling impounded motorcycles

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The acting Agago District Police Commander Yunus Sebirumbi is under the spotlight on allegations of selling off motorcycles impounded during the enforcement of presidential directives on COVID-19.

Sebirumbi is accused together with the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations at Agago police station only identified as Fredrick and a one Solomon, of selling off five impounded motorcycles to two unidentified Indian businessmen.

Mohamed Ochieng, a boda-boda rider says that police arrested him and impounded his motorcycle. He says that they later fined him Shillings 100,000. He however says that after receiving the payment, Fredrick again impounded the same motorcycle, saying that he was under instructions to take the motorbike.

According to Mohamed, the DPC and his juniors forge logbooks to show that the motorcycle was stolen from the Indian’s hardware, which they use to impound their bikes. He says that the Indians later sell the bikes and share the dividends with the officers.

Abdu Okot, a boda-boda rider in Patongo town council says that the police arrest them to force them to pay fines. He says that they later arrest them on allegations of theft with intentions of taking their bikes.

Andrew Onyug, the Agago Resident District Commissioner,says that when he was informed about the issue of the motorcycles, he rushed to the police station to ascertain the complaint but Sebirumbi tipped off the two Indians to take off. He says that he asked for the documents of the said motorcycles for verification in vain.

According to Onyug, the owner of the motorcycle was arrested innocently and tortured while in police custody after paying all the relevant fines as required by the law. He has promised to ensure the acting DPC and his accomplices are punished for doing a disservice to the government because they are criminals.

Sebirumbi said that the issue is being handled at the regional criminal investigation office, adding that they can’t outside the law.

The Aswa Region Police Commander, Damali Nachuha said that it’s very unfortunate that the matter could not be resolved at the station prompting their intervention. She said that the matter will be investigated swiftly and all those found culpable prosecuted.

*****

URN