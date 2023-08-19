Afro-Arab youth council unveils empowerment initiatives for Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government of Uganda has signed a 10-year agreement with the Afro-Arab Youth Council to establish initiatives aimed at boosting youth empowerment in Uganda.

The Afro-Arab Youth Council is an African and Arabian regional organization that Promotes and strengthens linkages between the Youth of the African and Arab World to achieve Peace and Development as well as solve unemployment Challenges amongst the youth.

On Friday, during the belated international youth day celebrations held in Kabale district, the council represented by the Libyan Foreign Minister Abdul Haddi Elhwegi, committed to constructing a University of Science and Technology, an International Stadium, a Hotel of an International standard, a Youth recreation centre and a historic Afro-Arab Cultural Heritage Center that will contain the heritage of the cultures of African and Arab World.

Abbas Agaba, the Secretary-General of the Council said that with this move, the youth will be able to study and attain knowledge and skills equated at the international level as well as acquire jobs in the infrastructure established. He added that part of the plan is to establish their international headquarters in Uganda.

In his speech, President Yoweri Museveni who witnessed the signing of the agreement praised the Afro-Arab Youth Council for considering operating in Uganda. Museveni also used the platform to ask the youth to resist negative temptations for quick happiness.

Museveni says that this is the time for the youth to stop living a life of parasitism and wasting time in leisure. He advises them to invest in commercial agriculture, adding that it is good to have a population of wealth creators rather than that of leisure.

He also advised them to shun sectarianism and working for foreign interests, adding that it will make them fail in life.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance signed the agreement on behalf of the Ugandan government. Other dignitaries who witnessed the signing include the Secretary-General Coordinator of North Africa Hilmi Amina, Ebenezer Oyetakin Oloalou Melchizedek, the Chairman of the Oversight and Accounts Committee and Alfred Muzwache Sigudhila, a Member of the Executive Committee.

*****

URN