Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 370,000 mark: Africa CDC

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 371,548 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Sunday morning said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 359,408 on Saturday afternoon to 371,548 as of Sunday morning.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic also rose from 9,283 to 9,484 as of Sunday morning.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases include South Africa with 131,800 confirmed cases, Egypt with 63,923 confirmed cases, Nigeria with 24,077 confirmed cases, and Ghana with 16,431 confirmed cases.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases.

John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC, on Friday urged the African continent to brace itself for a rise in the number of cases after easing of lockdowns, as he noted that the onset of COVID-19 pandemic was delayed in Africa but the number of cases and deaths “is increasing rapidly every day.”

