African nations still grappling with poor prison infrastructure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Many African nations are still reliant on prisons built during colonial times, which are inadequate for the current population due to economic growth, Johnson Byabashaija, the Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Services (UPS) has observed. He notes that competing needs like health, education, and roads demand immediate financing, diverting attention away from prison infrastructure development.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the prisons and correction services workshop on infrastructure in Kampala on Tuesday. Byabashaija revealed that to address this challenge, UPS is investing in capacity building, particularly in engineering, to accommodate the growing prison population. He highlighted the recent graduation of five uniformed engineers from UPS cadets, boosting the institution’s capability to manage the issue of overcrowded prisons.

Additionally, UPS aims to construct low-cost prisons specifically designed to house vulnerable inmates such as the elderly, sick, and incapacitated, along with improving infrastructure for prison staff. Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, stressed the importance of African unity in tackling pressing issues.

He advocated for a shift in perspective regarding prisons, viewing them not solely as places for punishment but also as centers for rehabilitation and reformation of offenders. Otafiire linked poverty to crime, urging leaders to utilize Africa’s abundant resources to uplift its people, highlighting that poverty diminishes the essence of sovereignty.

Christoph Sutter, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regional delegation, highlighted the common challenges observed in African nations, specifically the lack of maintenance of prison facilities and the necessity for modern prisons adapted to Africa’s environmental conditions. He praised UPS’s commitment to professionalize engineering and state services, leading to Uganda hosting the workshop focused on prison infrastructure in Africa.

The ICRC, in partnership with the African Correctional Services Association (ACSA), convened various Anglophone African countries to discuss detention facility infrastructure maintenance. Their collaborative efforts aim to enhance technical expertise sharing and support, focusing on multidisciplinary approaches and improved prison management.

