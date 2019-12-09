African glamour and elegance highlights the IMC Excellence Awards

✅ Overall winner – IMC Kireka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | International Medical Centre (IMC) on Saturday inaugurated its first ever excellence awards celebration for staff across the country at the Kingdom Kampala mall.

The overall award dubbed CIEL, was given to the best IMC of the year and the innovation award to IHK in recognition of their ability to use advanced technology, new equipment and specialized skills. IHK have invested in the group to further their mission of being Uganda’s leading healthcare provider to meet International Standards.

Different IMC Clinics won various awards categories. Gulu won the Operational Excellence Award, Park Royal, the People’s Choice Award, Wandegeya clinic took the Service Excellence Award, Entebbe Road was awarded the best facility, with Mukono taking the Reward Our Owner Award and Kololo achieving the Team of the Year Award.

According to the organizers, the intention of the awards is to “create excitement among its staff and also recognize them for an extra-ordinary job done in bringing quality service to the customers.”

Joel Oroni, the IMC General Manager, said the IMC Excellence Awards was an opportunity for management to motivate and inspire the staff to come-up with innovative ideas that bring together quality services to the customers, and reward individuals and teams for their extra-ordinary work throughout the organization.

‘’As the main highlight for 2019, the IMC Excellence Awards is a platform for us to provide an opportunity for each of our staff to create, innovate, and compete with one another to be part of the team that is making the decisions and strategizing to make IMG a better place to access quality primary healthcare that meets international standards’’ said Oroni

Adding that, these awards were categorized based on IMC Corporate governance that calls for the need to uphold the highest level of integrity while delivering healthcare, have standardized medical practices across all our clinics and endeavour to give customers the best healthcare service that meets international standard and are able to appreciate.

Sheila Aboth, IMC Marketing Executive and member of the organizing committee of the IMC Excellence Awards commended the staff for showing up, adding that it was a colourful and exciting event for IMC since everyone showed up and on behalf of the staff, she would like to thank the IMG management for organizing this amazing event.

‘’We had fun, ate a lot of food, drank lots of beer, wine, and whiskey. We also enjoyed the green carpet moment and photo opps with friends and colleagues’’ added Aboth.

The event was hosted by Uganda’s top MCs Val and Crystal, highlighted by great African fashion, amazing entertainment from staff, Jehovah Shalom Accapella and a live performance from Mykouma band. The cocktail bar by Wine Garage featured lots of cocktails, beers and other alcohol beverages accompanied by delicious bites with food served and enjoyed by staff, clients, partners and media.

