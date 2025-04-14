Afreximbank to build seven Trade Centres to Boost Intra-African Trade

These trade facilities are designed to serve as physical and institutional hubs that promote trade facilitation, investment promotion, and capacity building across Africa

Abuja, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa’s multilateral lender, African Export-Import Bank, has unveiled plans to establish seven Afreximbank African Trade Centres (AATCs) across the continent in a strategic effort to drive intra-African trade and regional integration.

The multilateral lender has already broken ground on the first AATC site in Abuja, Nigeria, which was officially commissioned on April.10, marking a pivotal milestone in the Bank’s broader vision for continental trade transformation.

The Abuja AATC is the first in a series of centres planned for key African cities including Kampala (Uganda), Harare (Zimbabwe), Cairo (Egypt), Yaoundé (Cameroon), Tunis (Tunisia), and Kigali (Rwanda). These flagship trade facilities are designed to serve as physical and institutional hubs that promote trade facilitation, investment promotion, and capacity building, all of which are critical pillars for sustainable economic development across Africa.

Speaking during the grand commissioning ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. George Akume, representing President H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasized the strategic importance of the AATC initiative.

“This is more than a building. It is a symbol of Africa’s bold ambitions for economic integration and trade-led development,” he said.

“The Abuja AATC will be a catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-border collaboration, aligning seamlessly with Nigeria’s national priorities, including job creation, economic diversification, and regional integration.”

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said the multi-purpose facility will serve not only as the Bank’s permanent regional office but also as a comprehensive trade ecosystem.

“This centre will house a technology incubation hub, SME support facilities, the Digital Africa Trade Gateway, a trade exhibition centre, and a business hotel,” Prof. Oramah said. “It is a 41-month journey that embodies Afreximbank’s enduring commitment to advancing intra-African trade.”

According to Prof. Oramah, the Abuja AATC is part of a broader network of trade centres to be established across Africa and the Caribbean. Some will be owned by the Bank, while others will be developed under a franchise model.

“These centres are envisioned to become lighthouses for the movement of goods, services, capital, and information, linking African economies more efficiently with each other and with the global trade ecosystem,” he added.

The Abuja facility comprises two interconnected nine-storey towers. One tower offers world-class commercial A-grade office space, a trade and exhibition centre, conference facilities, a digital trade hub, and a technology incubator.

The adjoining tower features a 148-room business hotel, wellness centre, meeting and seminar rooms, a restaurant, and other ancillary services. The centre is also expected to host regional offices of financial institutions, trade bodies, and policy organizations to provide a comprehensive support network for business and trade development.

Designed by global architectural firm SVA International, the building’s design draws inspiration from the traditional African bazaar, capturing the vibrant pulse of trade that characterizes the continent’s urban centres. Constructed on 5,856 square meters of prime land, the $120 million development began in November 2021 and reached completion within 41 months.

Incorporated ESG

In line with Afreximbank’s sustainability goals, the Abuja AATC is targeting Gold — and potentially Platinum — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, making it one of the few such certified commercial buildings in Nigeria and West Africa.

The launch event drew over 500 high-profile guests, including ministers from across Africa and the Caribbean, policymakers, and leading African entrepreneurs such as Mr. Aliko Dangote, Founder of the Dangote Group, and Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Transcorp Group. Their presence signalled a unified commitment to leveraging the AATCs to transform Africa’s trade environment and drive inclusive economic growth.

Beyond Africa, Afreximbank has also initiated plans for its first AATC outside the continent, having broken ground in Bridgetown, Barbados, a few weeks ago. Through franchising and licensing arrangements, the Bank aims to establish non-Bank owned AATCs in collaboration with partner institutions across the broader African diaspora.