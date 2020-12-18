AFCON U-17 QUALIFIERS: Ethiopia’s coach warns Uganda cubs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cubs will face Ethiopia in their last Group A match at the on-going Zonal Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U-17 qualifiers in Rwanda this afternoon at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda.

Although the Uganda Cubs have already booked a place in the semi-finals, Ethiopia’s coach Endrias Berhanu Woldamanuel has warned that their opponents will not find it easy.

“We need a good result to be able to qualify for the semi-final and Uganda should expect a very tough challenge from us. I watched them beat Kenya 5-0 and I know what to expect and how to counter their threat,” added the coach. Woldamanuel made it clear that they will not give the Ugandan team lots of space to play the kind of game they prefer. Ethiopia who drew with Kenya 2-2 in their first game can afford a draw or defeat by less than 5 goals to make it to the knock out stage.

But Uganda’s coach Hamuza Lutalo said his team will not be relaxed against Ethiopia because their target is top the group before the semi-final. “Apart from the goalkeeper who picked a knock and waits to be cleared by the medical team, all the players are injury free and ready for the game,” said Lutalo.

Ethiopia beat Uganda 1-0 in the group stage of the Afcon U-17 qualifiers held in Tanzania in 2018. But Uganda went on to stop Ethiopia 3-1 in the final of the same competition.

But before the Uganda Cubs take on Ethiopia, a group B match will take center stage between Tanzania and Djibouti. The Serengeti Boys of Tanzania beat hosts Rwanda 3-1 in the opening game, while Djibouti held Rwanda to a goalless draw in another group game.

The semi-finals of the competition will be played on Sunday, while the play-off for third place and the final take place on December 22nd. The best two teams will qualify for the Afcon U-17 to take place in March next year in Morocco.

URN