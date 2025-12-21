AFCON to be held every four years starting 2028

RABAT | Xinhua | The CAF Africa Cup of Nations will be held every four years starting 2028, Patrice Motsepe, president of African football’s governing body Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Saturday in Rabat.

After the planned 2027 and 2028 editions, the quadrennial cycle will be adopted, Motsepe said in a press conference before the start of the 2025 edition.

Motsepe also announced the creation of an African Nations League in partnership with FIFA.

The competition, taking place annually from 2029, will be divided into four regional zones, with six teams in the Northern zone and 16 teams in the Eastern, Western and Central and Southern zones.

Motsepe confirmed that the prize for the winner of the Morocco 2025 edition has been raised to 10 million U.S. dollars, a 43 percent increase from the seven million U.S. dollars awarded to Cote d’Ivoire in 2023.

The CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in Rabat on December 21 with a Group A match between hosts Morocco and Comoros. ■