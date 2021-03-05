AFCON qualifiers: Uganda Cranes provisional squad unveiled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes interim coaches have summoned a 31-man squad to start preparations ahead of two crucial Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches later this month.

The assistant coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi announced the squad today before the Cranes host Group B table leaders Burkina Faso on March 24th and travel to face Malawi four days later.

The duo took charge after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) confirmed that they had asked the head coach Johnathan McKinstry to step aside till the end of the month.

Egyptian based Abdu Lumala and striker Patrick Kaddu who plies his trade in Tunisia are some of the players who have been recalled to the team. The team will enter a residential camp on March 18th at Paradise Hotel.

Mustafa Kizza, Murushid Juuko, Lumala Abdu, Moses Waiswa, Daniel Isiagi, Patrick Kaddu and Yunus Sentamu have been recalled, while youngsters Garvin Mugweri Kizito and midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga who are part of the Hippos team in Mauritania are making their debut.

After announcing the squad, Mubiru said the selection was entirely his choice and his two two assistants. He said they considered experience and form of the players when summoning them.

Deputy coach Livingstone Mbabazi asked the media to favor the interim technical team as they handle the last two games of the Afcon qualifiers.

Ahmed Hussein, FUFA communications director said they will use four languages, English, Luo, Luganda and Runyakitara to promote the home game against Burkina Faso.

Uganda is second in group B with seven points, while Burkina Faso lead with 8 points, Uganda cranes will need to win either one game to secure their slot in the Afcon finals since the top two teams will automatically qualify for the finals.

Full Squad players

Goalkeepers:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania)

Defenders:

Mugabi Bevis (Motherwell FC-Scotland), Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal-USA), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda)

Midfielders:

Miya Farouk (Konyaspor- Turkey), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Waiswa Moses (Supersport United-South Africa), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda).

Forwards:

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Kaddu Patrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC-Uganda), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).

*****

URN