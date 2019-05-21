AFCON: Desabre names 29 in Cranes preliminary squad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda Cranes preliminary squad for the forthcoming AFCON Finals in Egypt heads to Abu Dhabi on May 27 for a preparation camp where they will play two friendly games.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre has released a list of 30, comprising a mix of local and foreign players, for the camp. The final 23-man squad will be submitted on 11 June after the camp.

Egypt will host the Nations Cup, which has been expanded to 24 teams, from 21 June to 19 July.

The Squad to Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns-South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City FC-Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC-Uganda).

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town- England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC-Tanzania), Awanyi Timothy (KCCA FC-Uganda), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds-Sweden), Murushid Juuko (Simba-Tanzania), Godfrey Walsumbi (Unattached), Muleme Isaac ( FK Viktoria Zizkov- Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe-DR Congo),

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers Fc-India), Kirizestom Ntambi- Coffee FC –Ethiopia), Michael Azira (Montreal-USA), Waisswa Moses (Vipers SC-Uganda), Sadam Juma (KCCA FC-Uganda), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica FC- Croatia), Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy-Kazakhstan), Kateregga Allan ( Maritzburg-South Africa), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba SC – Tanzania), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska FC – Sweden)

Strikers: Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United, Sweden); Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania); Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda); Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt); Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda).