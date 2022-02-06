AFCON: Cameroon rally from 3-0 down to take third place

Burkina Faso 3 (3) | ✅✅❌✅

Cameroon 3 (5) | ✅✅✅✅✅

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon came back from three goals down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties to win bronze following a 3-3 stalemate at the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The hosts showed character to claim the third place in an absorbing match against the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

Experienced Ambroise Oyongo scored the decisive penalty to win it after Ibrahim Blati Toure his spot for Kamou Malo’s side.

The two sides came into the match after losing their semi-final matches and they showed zeal to fight for the bronze medal.

The Indomitable Lions of dominated the opening exchanges in Yaoundé despite having a much changed lineup with the tournament’s leading scorers Aboubakar and Ekambi starting on the bench.

Marauding captain Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo found space on the left to place in an inviting cross into the Burkinabe box, which keeper Soufiane Ouedraogo pushed away towards Jean Junior Onana Onana who fired straight at him.

The Stallions weathered the early Cameroonian dominance to break the deadlock through Steve Yago on 24 minutes.