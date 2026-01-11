AFCON 2025: Nigeria, Egypt secure semifinal spots

RABAT | Xinhua | Nigeria beat Algeria 2-0 in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Marrakech Stadium on Saturday, while Egypt booked its place in the semifinals after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 3-2.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute, and Akor Adams doubled the lead ten minutes later.

Algeria attempted to respond, pushing more players into the final third, but lacked the sharpness and penetration to unsettle a disciplined and well-organized Nigerian defense.

At Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Egypt struck early through Omar Marmoush in the fourth minute. Ramy Rabia doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, before Cote d’Ivoire pulled one back when Ahmed Fatouh inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 40th minute.

Egypt restored control after the break as Mohamed Salah made it 3-1 in the 52nd minute. Cote d’Ivoire responded through Guela Doue, who scored in the 73rd minute.

Egypt will face Senegal, and Nigeria takes on Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. ■