Adjumani leaders protest suspended evictions on contested Apaa land

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Adjumani district officials are protesting President Yoweri Museveni’s decision to suspend the eviction of settlers on Apaa land, the contentious land bordering Amuru district.

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja issued a 90-day ultimatum to residents of Apaa to vacate the area or face forceful eviction, a directive that sparked protests from leaders in Acholi sub-region.

However, while touring Acholi sub-region last week, President Museveni overturned Nabbanja’s directives, saying that the decision was derived from a 2019 Cabinet resolution that had been halted.

Speaking at a rally in Gulu city on Friday last week, a day after meeting a section of Acholi leaders, the President said the latest government’s position on the Apaa land conflict is the formation of a Judicial commission of inquiry.

According to the President, reports from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry which comprises judges will help guide the government in making decisions over Apaa.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the Adjumani district chairperson, Ben Anyama said that the decision by President Museveni to suspend the cabinet directive is uncalled for noting that there is a need for the president to respect the decisions of his government.

He further noted that the failure of the government to implement previous and recent decisions by the cabinet on the disputed land has continued to escalate tensions, which have resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Wellborn Kenyi, the LC3 chairperson of Pakele sub-county in Adjumani district explains that President Museveni’s decision is a clear indication that the government is not committed to resolving the protracted Apaa land dispute between Amuru and Adjumani districts.

Robert Dramwi, the LC3 chairperson of Ofua sub county says that the government is taking their patience as Madi people for granted. He appealed to the president to rescind his directive on Apaa land and allow the cabinet decision to prevail.

Conflict over Apaa land stems from a forceful eviction of locals by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers in 2012. The government claims the land is a gazette of East Madi Wildlife Reserve and Zoka Central Forest Reserve that were gazetted in 2002.

In its quest to evict the locals from the land, the government according to a cabinet resolution read by Nabbanja early last month has earmarked 2.5 billion shillings to compensate the evictees.

According to the breakdown of the resolution, the locals will receive 10 million shillings’ cash, 20 iron sheets, and 20 bags of cement to enable them to relocate to other places.

****

URN