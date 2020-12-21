Adjumani CID boss in trouble over frustrating murder investigations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The commander of General Crimes unit at CID headquarters has ordered for the prosecution of Adjumani investigations boss for allegedly frustrating the murder case of a driver who was shot and killed by Uganda People’s Defence Force –UPDF soldiers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Francis Olugu has informed CID Director Grace Akullo, that ASP Yasin Mboowa failed to execute his duties thus letting soldiers erase evidence in the killing of driver Vincent Opiyo on November 17 this year.

“The suspects took control of the scene at Gorobi-Luyima road junction and destroyed evidence (cartridges) since district CID officer Adjumani, Detective ASP Mboowa Yasin, neglected to respond to the scene and investigate the matter,” ACP Olugu states in his report.

Opiyo was a driver of Canter Lorry UAU 932G who was shot from the back by soldiers identified as Pte Morris Oloya and Pte Lovis Okello. According to CID, the killers acted under the command of Capt Tonny Olinga.

Trouble started when Capt Olinga led soldiers to mount roadblocks at Apaa Market claiming that they were targeting vehicles illegally ferrying wildlife products. During the roadblock, Olugu indicates that Capt Olinga attempted to extort money from Opiyo but he challenged him before his juniors to show cause why he needed money from him.

Opiyo also asked the soldiers to check his car and he was to accept arrest if they found any wildlife product on his car. The search, according to CID, was conducted by Pte Okello who also ordered other occupants to disembarked and there was nothing related to wildlife.

ACP Olugu adds that Opiyo was killed by Pte Oloya and Pte Okello because he embarrassed their commander. The suspects first shot two front tyres and later the back tyres. Opiyo got scared and he jumped out of the vehicle and decided to ran away for his safety.

“Capt Olinga emotionally and recklessly acted because the driver challenged his extortionis characters. The driver ran a short distance and fell down with the bullet wound in his back,” ACP Olugu said.

It has emerged that all the solders accused in Opiyo’s killing are attached to Uganda Wildlife Authority –UWA under the command of Col Allan Kyagungu and his deputy Lt Col Kasumba. CID has lined up a team of five witnesses who are ready to pin the accused when the trial in the Court Martial starts.

********

URN