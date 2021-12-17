ADF planning to disrupt construction of DRC roads: Baryomunsi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Information and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi, has said that the operations of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels in Eastern DRC are meant to disrupt Uganda’s infrastructural projects in DRC.

The government of Uganda, through the Ministry for Works and Transport, is injecting up to 243.7 Billion Shillings into the construction of roads measuring 223km in DRC.

The roads consist of the Kasindi section at the border to Beni (80km) plus the integration of the Beni-Butembo stretch (54km). It also consists of the Bunagana to Rutsuru-Goma road (89km).

Last month, Ugandan troops launched air and artillery strikes against ADF key bases in the Eastern DRC in an operation code-named “Operation Shujaa”. The government accused ADF rebels of being behind strings of suicide bombings in the country in recent months.

In an interview in Kasese, Baryomunsi says that the government has credible information that the ADF group wanted to disrupt the project of constructing the road so that they can remain in the forest and inaccessible.

He said that the joint UPDF-FADRC operation is aimed at maintaining security in the region.

Baryomunsi adds that the construction of roads will facilitate trade between DRC and Ugandan traders to easily exchange in trade. However, he maintained that the population across the two countries must be ready to support peace efforts if the cross-border business will have economic impacts.

Isaac Muchumbura, a Congolese national currently staying in Bwera in Kasese district hails the government of Uganda for supporting DRC to fight the rebels.

He says the presence of ADF had left people homeless in his hometown of Goma.

Chilamputu Esperanze Shadiya, another Congolese operating business in Bwera town applauds UPDF for giving asylum seekers protection. She believes good security will aid the development of both countries.

*****

URN