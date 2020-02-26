Acute drug shortage hits Buliisa hospital

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buliisa General Hospital is battling an acute shortage of drugs and medical supplies. The hospital has been grappling with a stock out of essential medicines since November last year, which has affected service delivery to residents.

Dr. Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health Officer says the hospital lacks essential medicines such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics, vaccines and medical supplies such as syringes, gloves, catheters and gauze among others.

He attributes the drug shortage to delayed delivery by the National Medical Stores-NMS. According to Dr. Nasiye, NMS was scheduled to deliver medicines to the hospital in December last year but changed the delivery to January, which didn’t happen.

He also says the number of patients visiting the hospital for treatment have more than doubled given the influx of refugees and high number of people working in the oil rich district.

Edmond Busobozi, the Buliisa district Medicines Management Supervisor, says the situation at Buliisa General Hospital is appalling adding that there is need for consideration of the district.

He says the huge influx of Congolese nationals flocking the facility to access health services is exerting pressure on the little drugs allocated to the facility, adding that there is need for government to increase the hospital budget.

Colodhine Akumu, a patient who was found at the facility, says they are at times forced to line up for drugs, which they don’t get.

The hospital receives more than 3000 patients on average each month.

*****

URN