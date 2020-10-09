Activist petitions court to block reopening of schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Human Rights Activist has petitioned High Court Civil Division to block the intended reopening of schools in the country. Gideon Tugume, the Executive Director of Human Rights Defenders Association Uganda HURIDA –Ug the intended reopening of schools is badly planned, illegal and discriminatory.

Schools were closed on March 20, 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. However, the government has already announced a phased reopening which will start with candidate classes and finalists at all educational institutions, on October 15.

Tugume argues that at the time of the closure, Uganda did not have a single case of COVID-19, yet, at the moment, the country has more than 9,000 cases, and the government still wants to take chances and send learners out to large concentrations, a precursor for the spread of the virus.

He alleges that although several parents and learners are living in fear, the Minister of Health has failed to advise her Education counterpart against reopening schools. It is for this reason that he is specifically suing Education Minister Janet Museveni together with Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

Tugume states that he tried to engage the two ministers through social media and email but did not get any response from them and no action was taken to change the intended plans of reopening the schools prompting him to petition the court for redress. He is demanding that without a commitment from them, the reopening of schools for candidate classes should be halted.

Tugume now wants the court to declare that the reopening of some schools with such a huge number of children is likely to expose school-going children to COVID-19. In the same suit, he is demanding that the court should compel the government to pay school fees, registration fees and other requirements for all finalists at all levels of education.

According to Tugume, because, several businesses such as bars, open markets, events, music, and health clubs, among others which are a key source of employment are still not yet opened, parents are heavy laden and unable to meet the school requirements like school fees, among others.

The court is yet to summon the two ministers to file their defence.

********

URN