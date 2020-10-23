Acting Kyrgyz president signs law to postpone parliamentary elections

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan | XINHUA | Acting President and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday signed a constitutional law to postpone the date of repeat parliamentary elections, his press service reported.

The report said that the need to adopt this law is dictated by a number of circumstances, as well as the current socio-political situation in the country.

The law provides for the suspension of a number of articles of the electoral law, which regulate the procedure for the repeat parliamentary elections, until the end of the constitutional reform.

The date of conducting parliamentary elections will be set after the constitutional reform in accordance with the law, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The repeat parliamentary elections were scheduled for Dec. 20, 2020 by the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 4. In total, 16 political parties took part in the race. Preliminary results showed that four parties crossed the 7 percent threshold to enter the parliament.

Supporters of political parties that failed to win seats organized protests in Bishkek demanding the annulment of election results, claiming gross violations.

The CEC annulled the results of the elections on Oct. 6.

